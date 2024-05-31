Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For this week’s LP Eats review, we headed down to a Preston classic to try out a kebab that has a very lofty reputation indeed: Mick’s Hut.

Welcome to the latest LP Eats review. As fans of our food reviews will know, everyone with a carnivorous dent loves a kebab. Whether that's a fragrant and impeccably spiced chicken shawarma with crisp fresh veg and a delicate honey BBQ sauce, or a hulking great dirty rugby ball of donner meat dripping in grease and garlic mayo with the odd chip scattered in there like shrapnel, kebabs are king.

Mick’s Hut is a Preston classic. Famous across the city for their food, I’d been looking forward to getting my mitts on a Mick’s Hut chicken shawarma for a while, so I headed up to their famous Corporation Street HQ with a spring in my step.

The chicken kebab from Mick's Hut

Practically tapping the glass in the door at 4.59pm ahead of their 5pm opening, I must’ve been the first in there, but the sizzle of grills and the smells of roasting meats already pervaded the entire place. I ordered by chicken kebab from the friendly member of staff, and had a short wait before I was presented with a veritable rugby ball of culinary goodness.

For the vibe in there, I’m giving Mick’s Hut a 5/5, no notes. On to the food - the naan was flawless. Soft, not too thick but pillowy, tasty and nicely charred in places, it was exactly what you want from a proper naan, so that gets a 5/5 as well. So far, so good for the famous Mick’s Hut, which was more than living up to its reputation.

The chicken in my huge kebab, which was packed with plenty of saucy goodness, was delicious. Featuring that wonderful red tint that proper kebab-house chicken has, it was succulent and juicy, but I’m marking it down from a 5/5 to a 4.5/5 because it was more shish kebab style chicken rather than that genuine shawarma-style chicken (but that’s being very nit-picky - it was amazing).

To the extras now, and this was the only factor which let the kebab down a bit in my view. The salad was a little disappointing in the sense that it wasn't as fresh and crunchy as you really want in a kebab, but the sauce was amazing, so they get a 3.5/5 for the extras. As for the value, the kebab was £7.50, which is one the more expensive side, but it was absolutely huge and the food itself was very good, so they get a 3.5/5 there.

Suffice to say I was impressed by Mick’s Hut - their kebabs are properly massive, the chicken is delicious, and their naan bread is tip-top. I’m sure I don’t need to tell many of you Preston-based kebab fans to try it, but if you’ve never sampled Mick’s wares, have a bash.

Naan: 5/5

Meat: 4.5/5

Extras: 3.5/5

Vibe: 5/5

Price: 3.5/5