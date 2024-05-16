On a chilly Tuesday lunchtime, with a nip in the air and stomachs a-rumbling, you don't need much of an excuse to head down to Friargate in search of some grub.

And so I found myself heading towards Royal Shawarma. Last year, the Lancashire Post put out an appeal asking readers to tell us their favourite places to get a kebab in Preston, and you all responded in your droves. But one name kept creeping up again and again: Royal Shawarma. Keen to see what all the fuss was about, I decided to get my coat on and brave the Preston roadworks to get myself some lunch.