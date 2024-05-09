I've had proper homemade kebabs, now it was time to try a chain restaurant

Watch our video review of the food at German Doner Kebab in Preston.

The first chain restaurant in our LP Eats review series on the hunt for Preston’s top kebab, German Doner Kebab proudly trumpets that it does kebabs right. Well, let’s go and see for ourselves…

The best burgers in the world are not from McDonald’s and the best coffee in the world is not Starbucks. Following that logic, surely Preston’s best chicken shawarma kebab won’t come from a chain, even if the chain is GDK, which can trace its heritage back to Berlin in 1989.