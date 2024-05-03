I liked the kebab and the friendly service was top-notch, but I was blown away by something else…
and live on Freeview channel 276
As we’ve said, everyone with a carnivorous dent loves a kebab. Whether that's a fragrant and impeccably spiced chicken shawarma with crisp fresh veg and a delicate honey BBQ sauce, or a hulking great dirty rugby ball of donner meat dripping in grease and garlic mayo with the odd chip scattered in there like shrapnel, kebabs are king.
READ MORE: Lancashire Post Eats: We're trying the top 10 best everything in Preston, from kebabs to burgers
Heading down to Jaffa, I was ready and waiting for a taste-bud experience and, armed with my five criteria - the naan bread, the meat itself, any extra ingredients like salad, the service and vibe in the restaurant - I was keen to get stuck in.
First impressions from the restaurant were good: the place was bustling, there were plenty of hungry punters on the scene, and I loved the industry of the whole place - think half a dozen stacks of rotating meat being shorn by burly blokes with a penchant for all things spicy and you’re on the right tracks. The service was polite, prompt, and speedy, although the place is cash only, so be forewarned.
Emerging into the unseasonable Preston sunshine with chicken wrap secured, I found a secluded spot and dug in. First impressions were that the naan bread was good, busy basic - the kind of naan you don’t really notice eating but which doesn’t offend either, so it was a 2.5/5 on that front.
The meat, however, was delicious. Edged with that lovely charcoal touch but also flavoursome and a tad creamy, it was very nice indeed and certainly kept me coming back for another bite, so that was a 4/5. The salad was good, too, but the extra which truly made it was the small pot of tandoori-style spicy sauce, which was ace. Tip top - the extras get a 5/5.
The vibe of the restaurant, like I say, was good, and the service was very professional, but the cash-only aspect is a bit of a faff, so they get marked down to a 3.5/5 for that, while the price of £5.90 for a chicken wrap is fine, maybe leaning ever so slightly towards the steeper side of things, so they get a 3 on that front to round off their score.
Naan: 2.5/5
Meat: 4/5
Extras: 5/5
Vibe & service: 3.5/5
Value: 3/5
TOTAL: 18/25
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.