A time to kick back and unwind without the lads there to cramp their style, girls' nights out are famous for their liveliness and, at times, capacity to get hilariously out of hand.

With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive retro pics of Preston girls' nights out back in the 2000s...

Still fancy a bit more retro? Check out some of your other recent pieces...

1 . Fun for these girls on their night out at Revolution Bar, Preston Photo: Neil Cross National World Photo Sales

2 . A quick stop at The Source on their girls night out Photo: Ian Robinson National World Photo Sales

3 . Two friends on a girls night out in Revolution Bar, Preston Photo: Neil Cross National World Photo Sales