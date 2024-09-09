21 exclusive archive pictures to transport you back in time to Preston in the late 1950s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 15:53 BST

In 1957 and 1958, Preston was a town brimming with post-war optimism and growth.

The industrial heart of Lancashire, Preston was known for its booming cotton and engineering industries, both vital to the local economy. As the town's factories thrived, so did its community spirit. People would flock to Preston’s bustling markets, with the indoor and outdoor markets offering everything from fresh produce to handcrafted goods.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

The late 1950s saw significant developments in Preston’s infrastructure. New housing estates were being built to accommodate the growing population, and the town's transport links were improving, with regular bus and rail services connecting the town to the wider region.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Preston North End, the town's beloved football club, continued to draw large crowds to Deepdale Stadium, while local schools and parks buzzed with activity as young families flourished.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

The Harris Museum, with its grand architecture, remained a cultural centrepiece, offering art, history, and education to all. Meanwhile, Avenham and Miller Parks provided tranquil green spaces for relaxation and family outings.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

These years were a vibrant chapter in Preston's history, blending tradition and modernity as the town forged ahead into the future. Enjoy a nostalgic look back with this collection of archive images from 1957 and 1958!

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...

Guaranteed 2 or 3 fights a night: Preston's roughest pubs of all time chosen by you

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Tokyo Jo's & Revs to The Guild

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

I had some great nights out there... 29 hilarious pictures of raucous scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston

26 unseen retro pics to take you back to Preston's classic Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s

1. M.V. San Ambrosio. T.W. Wards Shipbreakers, Preston. 2nd November 1957 Image courtesy of George S. Wilson. www.shipsnostalgia.com

National World

Photo Sales

2. Christ Church School, Preston, 1957.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Lostock Hall Spinning Company Sports Day c.1957 Photo kindly provided by Tony Billington, courtesy of Heather Crook. Back row - Tony Billington, Mick Perry, Peter Rimmer, Middle row - Billy Cheetham, Alan Wilding, Tommy Fishwick, Dorothy Roscoe, Sylvia Miller, Keith Smith. Front row - Steve Seed, Ivor Fish, David Bird, Eugene Forshaw, Neil Hubberstey (with dog) Carol Jameson, Tommy Miller, Ernie Pilkington, John Preston.

National World

Photo Sales

4. Preston Docks 1958 The Petrofina fuel depot at Preston in 1958 sees AEC Mammoth Major MBA 267 along with 1956 registered S18 Foden LBA 353 still in their âSUPERâ livery. Both of these Isherwoods vehicles were fitted with 4000 gallon carrying capacity tanks which were later repainted in 'VIP Petrol' livery

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaPrestonLancashirePubsFootballSchools
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice