The industrial heart of Lancashire, Preston was known for its booming cotton and engineering industries, both vital to the local economy. As the town's factories thrived, so did its community spirit. People would flock to Preston’s bustling markets, with the indoor and outdoor markets offering everything from fresh produce to handcrafted goods.

The late 1950s saw significant developments in Preston’s infrastructure. New housing estates were being built to accommodate the growing population, and the town's transport links were improving, with regular bus and rail services connecting the town to the wider region.

Preston North End, the town's beloved football club, continued to draw large crowds to Deepdale Stadium, while local schools and parks buzzed with activity as young families flourished.

The Harris Museum, with its grand architecture, remained a cultural centrepiece, offering art, history, and education to all. Meanwhile, Avenham and Miller Parks provided tranquil green spaces for relaxation and family outings.

These years were a vibrant chapter in Preston's history, blending tradition and modernity as the town forged ahead into the future. Enjoy a nostalgic look back with this collection of archive images from 1957 and 1958!

1 . M.V. San Ambrosio. T.W. Wards Shipbreakers, Preston. 2nd November 1957 Image courtesy of George S. Wilson. www.shipsnostalgia.com National World Photo Sales

3 . Lostock Hall Spinning Company Sports Day c.1957 Photo kindly provided by Tony Billington, courtesy of Heather Crook. Back row - Tony Billington, Mick Perry, Peter Rimmer, Middle row - Billy Cheetham, Alan Wilding, Tommy Fishwick, Dorothy Roscoe, Sylvia Miller, Keith Smith. Front row - Steve Seed, Ivor Fish, David Bird, Eugene Forshaw, Neil Hubberstey (with dog) Carol Jameson, Tommy Miller, Ernie Pilkington, John Preston. National World Photo Sales

4 . Preston Docks 1958 The Petrofina fuel depot at Preston in 1958 sees AEC Mammoth Major MBA 267 along with 1956 registered S18 Foden LBA 353 still in their âSUPERâ livery. Both of these Isherwoods vehicles were fitted with 4000 gallon carrying capacity tanks which were later repainted in 'VIP Petrol' livery National World Photo Sales