The destination? The late ‘80s – have a look through our best archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1988.
Also, be sure to check out some of our other recent retro content…
28 nostalgic retro pics of Preston's famous covered market in the 1980s, from old school traders to shoppers
31 retro pictures of long lost derelict, abandoned, and demolished buildings in Preston down the years
27 amazing retro pictures of Preston back in 1999, from local schools and North End to gyms and firefighters
17 amazing retro pictures of Fulwood in the early 1990s, from schools and football to nurses and soldiers
1 / 9