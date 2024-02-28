News you can trust since 1886
37 retro pictures to take you back to 1988 Preston, from North End legends to teachers, bands, and students

Take a trip back in time...
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT

The destination? The late ‘80s – have a look through our best archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1988.

Tom Finney pops into the Moor Park Pub in Preston for a pint. March 1988

Tom Finney pops into the Moor Park Pub in Preston for a pint. March 1988

A Lancashire MP called for better provision for working mums when she opened a new creche in the county. Preston MP Audrey Wise was opening a new pre-school centre for staff and students at Lancashire Polytechnic. She is pictured above with some of the young charges

A Lancashire MP called for better provision for working mums when she opened a new creche in the county. Preston MP Audrey Wise was opening a new pre-school centre for staff and students at Lancashire Polytechnic. She is pictured above with some of the young charges

Sound Workshop at Preston Guild Hall August 1988

Sound Workshop at Preston Guild Hall August 1988

Members of a booming fencing club are missing the point at the moment. There has been such a sharp increase in the number of people taking up the sport that the Preston club has run short of equipment. Pictured above are members in their home at West View Leisure Centre

Members of a booming fencing club are missing the point at the moment. There has been such a sharp increase in the number of people taking up the sport that the Preston club has run short of equipment. Pictured above are members in their home at West View Leisure Centre

