The cotton mills that had long been a part of the town’s identity were still operational, but new industries were beginning to take shape, creating a shift in employment and the local economy.

Fishergate, the town’s main shopping thoroughfare, was filled with independent retailers, where locals could find everything from clothing to household goods. Preston's famous indoor market was also a lively hub, where traders sold fresh produce and handcrafted wares.

Culturally, the town enjoyed a vibrant social scene. Local cinemas like the Odeon and Ritz were popular venues, offering a mix of Hollywood blockbusters and British films.

The football club, Preston North End, continued to play a pivotal role in the community, drawing crowds to Deepdale stadium, while local parks like Avenham and Moor Park provided green spaces for families to enjoy their leisure time.

The 1960s were a transformative period for Preston, as it began to modernise while still keeping its traditions close to heart. Take a look through our collection of nostalgic images from this era, capturing the spirit and essence of Preston in 1960 and 1961.

These pictures will have you thinking ‘I think they were simpler times’ before long...

2 . Preston Fire Station, Tithebarn St. 1896 Engine and crew in front of the old fire station which was demolished in the mid 1960's. The Station was built in 1852 and enlarged in 1905 National World Photo Sales

3 . The Triumph Car Show was held at Loxhams Motor Garage Showroom, Preston in 1960. Image courtesy of Chris Barton and Preston Digital Archive. National World Photo Sales