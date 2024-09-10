The cotton mills that had long been a part of the town’s identity were still operational, but new industries were beginning to take shape, creating a shift in employment and the local economy.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Fishergate, the town’s main shopping thoroughfare, was filled with independent retailers, where locals could find everything from clothing to household goods. Preston's famous indoor market was also a lively hub, where traders sold fresh produce and handcrafted wares.
Culturally, the town enjoyed a vibrant social scene. Local cinemas like the Odeon and Ritz were popular venues, offering a mix of Hollywood blockbusters and British films.
The football club, Preston North End, continued to play a pivotal role in the community, drawing crowds to Deepdale stadium, while local parks like Avenham and Moor Park provided green spaces for families to enjoy their leisure time.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The 1960s were a transformative period for Preston, as it began to modernise while still keeping its traditions close to heart. Take a look through our collection of nostalgic images from this era, capturing the spirit and essence of Preston in 1960 and 1961.
Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...
Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild
I had some great nights out there... 29 hilarious pictures of raucous scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.