49 incredible retro pictures of Preston primary and secondary schools in the late 1990s

Published 20th May 2024, 14:32 BST

For those who grew up in the 1990s or for anyone who had kids at school around that time, these pictures will conjure up plenty of memories...

The 1990s was a famously nostalgia-tinted time for many people. Add into the mix the fact that out school years are some of the very best in our lives, this gallery of retro pictures of students and teachers at Preston schools back in the late 90s is sure to provoke a few smiles.

1. PHOTO IAN ROBINSON On the good ship lollypop, Beth Cartwright, four, performs, under the watchful eyes of Katie White, three and Hannah Maudsley, three, her part in the Sandham Fitchett School of Dancing production of "Showstoppers", which is on at the Charter Theatre in Preston on May 3rd and 4th.

2. Lancashire youngsters have been putting their best feet forward to produce a spectacular toe-tapping dance show. More than 100 showstoppers aged between three and 50 from the Magaret Bagshaw School of Dance have been rehearsing since September for the Let's Dance show, to be presented at Preston's Guild Hall

3. Winners of the Lancashire Evening Post\Preston North End\McDonalds design a kit competition, St Annes RC Primary School, Leyland, celebrate by showing off their winning design before the PNE v Oldham game. The kit was designed by pupil Ben Ward, pictured with his class mates

4. There were smiles all round when three apprentice builders gave St Peter's CE Primary School in Fulwood, Preston, a welcome facelift by building a new wall at the front of the building. Pictured: Ten-year-old David Callaghan and Emma Newton from St Peter's CE School, with Brian Margerison, Andrew Eastham and Peter Williamson - from Preston College Construction Department

