Newsagents, discos, beauty contests, and Star Wars: 18 nostalgic pictures from Preston back in 1980

1 . Preston in 1980

Star Wars hero Luke Skywalker has got nothing on a Preston artist when it comes to being quick on the draw... For in the art of designing and modelling, 21-year-old Philip Harrison is in a galaxy of his own. And his latest effort - taken from the sci-fi film The Empire Strikes Back - is currently on exhibition at Preston's Odeon Cinema. It's a scale model of Yoda. Philip is pictured above holding the model, along with Miss Preston and a stormrooper Photo: RETRO