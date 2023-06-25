News you can trust since 1886
Newsagents, discos, beauty contests, and Star Wars: 18 nostalgic pictures from Preston back in 1980

Apart from being the year in which Pac-Man was released, plenty of other things happened in 1980.
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

From the eruption or Mt Helena in the US to the murder of John Lennon, it was an inauspicious start to a decade which was to be defined by Margaret Thatcher, yuppies, and the emergence of chunky mobile phones. Take a look at a few of the best pictures from Preston in that era...

Star Wars hero Luke Skywalker has got nothing on a Preston artist when it comes to being quick on the draw... For in the art of designing and modelling, 21-year-old Philip Harrison is in a galaxy of his own. And his latest effort - taken from the sci-fi film The Empire Strikes Back - is currently on exhibition at Preston's Odeon Cinema. It's a scale model of Yoda. Philip is pictured above holding the model, along with Miss Preston and a stormrooper

1. Preston in 1980

Prizewinners from the Preston and District Squash League who received their trophies at Salwick Squash Club. Dunlop donated £250 worth of prizes and the league was sponsored by New City Travel

2. Preston in 1980

Dancing master Leroy Allen won the North West's top disco contest... on a split decision. Dancing in the first heat, watched by more than 500 people at Snooty's Disco, Preston, Leroy split his trousers. He gained a place in the last six, then went on to win the contest! Here he is surrounded by supporters

3. Preston in 1980

Whiles the witches prepare their broomsticks, these youngsters have got themselves ready for Halloween with a turnip lamp competition. The contest was organised by the owner of Hutton Village Stores, Preston, Parish Coun Alan Balier. And the winners were Catherine Gallagher, five; Michael Jones, seven; Jackie Walmsley, 12; Samantha Kilpatrick, 10; and Michael Gallagher, 10

4. Preston in 1980

