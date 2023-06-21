News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Retro: 23 pictures of life in Preston back in 1990, from schools and panto to Preston North End

Oh, to be back in the ‘90s.
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

An era of potential and excitement, brilliant film and stunning British music, it was a standout era for many who lived through those times. Plus, the fashion is coming back into style… Take a look at a few of our best pics from Preston in 1990.

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss...

All aboard! 18 historic images at Preston Train Station, including WWII evacuees and rock stars

Fishergate through the ages: 19 incredible retro images of Preston's city centre

24 nostalgic pictures of life in Preston back in the 1980s, from football to pubs

Regulars at Ye Olde Original Withy Trees in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, were queuing up to have their turn on the table during a 12-hour pool marathon to raise money for Mascot - Make a Sick Child's Dream Come True. Pictured (left to right) are Rebecca Yates, Joanne Nightingale, Margaret Sagar, Isbol Haworth and Elaine Sagar

1. Preston in 1990

Regulars at Ye Olde Original Withy Trees in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, were queuing up to have their turn on the table during a 12-hour pool marathon to raise money for Mascot - Make a Sick Child's Dream Come True. Pictured (left to right) are Rebecca Yates, Joanne Nightingale, Margaret Sagar, Isbol Haworth and Elaine Sagar Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Delighted children from Brieryfield Nursery, Wellfield Road, Preston were treated to Christmas presents from Santa's sleigh. Pupils were given gifts by PC Chris Keenan who dressed up as Father Christmas for the event. WPCs Jean Noble and Pam Guy donned elf costumes for the afternoon of fun and games

2. Preston in 1990

Delighted children from Brieryfield Nursery, Wellfield Road, Preston were treated to Christmas presents from Santa's sleigh. Pupils were given gifts by PC Chris Keenan who dressed up as Father Christmas for the event. WPCs Jean Noble and Pam Guy donned elf costumes for the afternoon of fun and games Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Keep-fit fanatics from two Preston health and beauty clubs are out to prove exercise is fit for all ages at an international fitness show at the Royal Albert Hall. The two groups pictured attend weekly exercise sessions run by instructor Carol Real at the Blessed Sacrament School hall, Farington Lane, Ribbleton and at St John's Parish Hall, Fulwood.

3. Preston in 1990

Keep-fit fanatics from two Preston health and beauty clubs are out to prove exercise is fit for all ages at an international fitness show at the Royal Albert Hall. The two groups pictured attend weekly exercise sessions run by instructor Carol Real at the Blessed Sacrament School hall, Farington Lane, Ribbleton and at St John's Parish Hall, Fulwood. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Youngsters at a Lancashire primary school said a sad farewell to their deputy head teacher. Mrs Kathleen Munro (pictured above) has been teaching at Ingol Primary School in Preston since is opened 22 years ago

4. Preston in 1990

Youngsters at a Lancashire primary school said a sad farewell to their deputy head teacher. Mrs Kathleen Munro (pictured above) has been teaching at Ingol Primary School in Preston since is opened 22 years ago Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:PrestonPreston North End