23 historic images of Penwortham back in the 1970s, from schools to golf clubs

Let’s take a trip down memory lane...
And the destination? Penwortham in the 1970s. Take a look at a few of our best images from that bygone era...
Feeling nostalgic? Be sure not to miss…
1. Penwortham in the '70s
Ladies and Gentelman who are taking part in a fashion parade at St Mary's in Penwortham. Feb 1972 Photo: National World
2. Penwortham in the '70s
Youngsters enjoy a hobbie hobbies exhibition at Penwortham Priory School Photo: RETRO
3. Penwortham in the '70s
Members of Penwortham Volunteer Group embarked on a 12-hour marathon singing session and raised £200 for the Cancer Research Association. The sponsored sing was held at St Teresa's Scout Hut, Queensway, Penwortham Photo: RETRO
4. Penwortham in the '70s
Some of the girls at Penwortham Girls Grammar who are taking part in a Charity Day at the School. July 1973 Photo: National World