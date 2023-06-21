News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

23 historic images of Penwortham back in the 1970s, from schools to golf clubs

Let’s take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

And the destination? Penwortham in the 1970s. Take a look at a few of our best images from that bygone era...

Feeling nostalgic? Be sure not to miss…

All aboard! 18 historic images at Preston Train Station, including WWII evacuees and rock stars

Fishergate through the ages: 19 incredible retro images of Preston's city centre

24 nostalgic pictures of life in Preston back in the 1980s, from football to pubs

Ladies and Gentelman who are taking part in a fashion parade at St Mary's in Penwortham. Feb 1972

1. Penwortham in the '70s

Ladies and Gentelman who are taking part in a fashion parade at St Mary's in Penwortham. Feb 1972 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Youngsters enjoy a hobbie hobbies exhibition at Penwortham Priory School

2. Penwortham in the '70s

Youngsters enjoy a hobbie hobbies exhibition at Penwortham Priory School Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Members of Penwortham Volunteer Group embarked on a 12-hour marathon singing session and raised £200 for the Cancer Research Association. The sponsored sing was held at St Teresa's Scout Hut, Queensway, Penwortham

3. Penwortham in the '70s

Members of Penwortham Volunteer Group embarked on a 12-hour marathon singing session and raised £200 for the Cancer Research Association. The sponsored sing was held at St Teresa's Scout Hut, Queensway, Penwortham Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Some of the girls at Penwortham Girls Grammar who are taking part in a Charity Day at the School. July 1973

4. Penwortham in the '70s

Some of the girls at Penwortham Girls Grammar who are taking part in a Charity Day at the School. July 1973 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6