News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

29 mind blowing historic retro pictures of Preston streets in 1968, including old school buses and factories

It's incredible to see how the city has changed over the decades, from a place defined by industry and now-retro vehicles, to the more modern incarnation we see today.

By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Jan 2024, 13:03 GMT

And so, why not take a trip down memory lane to see what Preston's myriad streets did in fact look and feel like back in the late 1960s. Here are our best retro pics of what life out and about looked like back in those days...

Still looking for a bit more old school nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces:

33 mind blowing retro pictures of mid 1990s Preston, from David Moyes and North End to Euro 1996 and schools

29 retro pictures of old Preston shops like Booths, Comet, Dorothy Perkins, and gun stores down the decades

23 mind blowing retro pictures of life in Preston back in the 1960s, from North End and church to parties

1. Off Wards End Passage, Preston c.1968 Showing the rear of the Derby Arms in Lord Street. The site is now occupied by the Guild Hall.

Photo Sales

2. Strand Road interchange sidings February 1968 Preston Dock A number of Tony Gillett's hitherto unpublished photographs of Preston's railway scene are due to appear in a new book by Robert Gregson. Photo: Courtesy of Tony Gillett

Photo Sales

3. The Palladium Cinema, Church Street, Preston. Opened in 1915, closed in 1968. The first film shown was The Man Who Stayed at Home starring Chrissie White. The building was eventually bought by Preston Council in 1968 so that it could be demolished in order to make way for a service road to the new Guild Hall. The building stood opposite the east end of the Parish Church. Demolished c.1969

Photo Sales

4. Today we pay a visit to Ashton Basin, Lancaster Canal, Preston, in 1968. If you would like to see your memories or nostalgic photos in print, email [email protected] or write to the address below Image courtesy of The Lancashire Evening Post

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashireHistory