News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

13 throwback retro pictures of teachers and students at Preston College back in the 1980s and 1990s

For many, their time at college is the best time in their lives.
By Jack Marshall
Published 31st May 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 09:24 GMT

And, for countless students at Preston College, or Tuson College as it was formerly known, the story’s no different. As Malcolm X once said, ‘education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today’, so here we take a look at a handful of pictures of college students in Preston preparing for their own futures.

Still looking for more retro? Check out these other recent pieces...

29 mind blowing historic retro pictures of Preston streets in 1968, including old school buses and factories

23 never before seen retro pictures of Preston in 1950, from labourers & old school ships to shops & church

23 iconic retro pictures to take you back to Preston in 1997, from schools and scouts, to North End and kids

Tuson College Under 19 hockey team taken on January 26, 1980. Tuson College is the modern day Preston College

1. Tuson College

Tuson College Under 19 hockey team taken on January 26, 1980. Tuson College is the modern day Preston College Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Three Tuson College girls have been picked for the Lancashire under 19s hockey team for a match against Cheshire. They are (from left) Louise Fleuriot, Alison Warner and Felicity Gibbins. Paul Clayton (right), 18, has been picked for the county junior soccer team to play Cheshire next week

2. Tuson College

Three Tuson College girls have been picked for the Lancashire under 19s hockey team for a match against Cheshire. They are (from left) Louise Fleuriot, Alison Warner and Felicity Gibbins. Paul Clayton (right), 18, has been picked for the county junior soccer team to play Cheshire next week Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Won't you Charleston with me? Students from Tuson College Catering Course in Preston get into the swing of things by finding their dancing feet at their 'Roaring Twenties' night.

3. Tuson College

Won't you Charleston with me? Students from Tuson College Catering Course in Preston get into the swing of things by finding their dancing feet at their 'Roaring Twenties' night. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Waiters gave the chefs a real panning in an annual pancake race. Catering students from Preston's Tuson College charged across Winckley Square wielding frying pans and tossing pancakes in the traditional race. Here they are on the starter's blocks... The waiters were eventual clear winners.

4. Tuson College

Waiters gave the chefs a real panning in an annual pancake race. Catering students from Preston's Tuson College charged across Winckley Square wielding frying pans and tossing pancakes in the traditional race. Here they are on the starter's blocks... The waiters were eventual clear winners. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Preston