13 throwback retro pictures of teachers and students at Preston College back in the 1980s and 1990s
For many, their time at college is the best time in their lives.
By Jack Marshall
Published 31st May 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 09:24 GMT
And, for countless students at Preston College, or Tuson College as it was formerly known, the story’s no different. As Malcolm X once said, ‘education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today’, so here we take a look at a handful of pictures of college students in Preston preparing for their own futures.
