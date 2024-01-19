News you can trust since 1886
13 historic retro pictures of Preston North End players and matches from the early 1980s

The 1980s weren’t the best time for Preston North End...
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jun 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 09:23 GMT

Since 1970, the club has spent a hefty chunk of their time in the third tier or below in the English footballing pyramid, the nadir of which came midway through the ‘80s with relegation to the old Fourth Division (now League Two) for the 1985/86 and 1986/87 seasons before a swift return to the third tier. Here we take a look at slightly happier time from the early ‘80s, when North End were still in the old Second Division...

1981 Sport: Bristol City v Preston North End, Barry Dunn makes a challenge as Andy McAteer and Gary Buckley look on

1. 1980s Preston North End

1981 Sport: Bristol City v Preston North End, Barry Dunn makes a challenge as Andy McAteer and Gary Buckley look on Photo: Staff

1981 Sport: Bristol City v Preston North End, Gary Buckley makes a challenge

2. 1980s Preston North End

1981 Sport: Bristol City v Preston North End, Gary Buckley makes a challenge Photo: Staff

1981 Sport: Bristol City v Preston North End, Goalkeeper Peter Lichfield is down injured

3. 1980s Preston North End

1981 Sport: Bristol City v Preston North End, Goalkeeper Peter Lichfield is down injured Photo: Staff

1981 Sport: Bristol City v Preston North End, Gary Buckey

4. 1980s Preston North End

1981 Sport: Bristol City v Preston North End, Gary Buckey Photo: Staff

