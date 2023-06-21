News you can trust since 1886
All aboard! 18 historic images at Preston Train Station, including WWII evacuees and rock stars

Arguably the busiest place in the city each day, the railway station in Preston has been a hive of activity ever since it opened in 1838.
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

And, as one would image, the train station has played host to a broad range of sights, sounds, and events over the decades, so we’ve put together a collection of the best images of our city’s bustling railway station here...

In today’s Looking Back, passengers wait on Platform 7 at Preston Railway Station at the start of Preston Holiday Week on July 21, 1957.

1. Preston Train Station

In today’s Looking Back, passengers wait on Platform 7 at Preston Railway Station at the start of Preston Holiday Week on July 21, 1957. Photo: lep

Royal Visit to Preston. May 7th 1974 H.M. The Queen and H.R.H. The Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Preston Railway Station. The Queen would later visit the new Power Signal Box while the Duke of Edinburgh visited B.A.C. Works on Strand Road. The Royal couple later departed for Lancaster.

2. Preston Train Station

Royal Visit to Preston. May 7th 1974 H.M. The Queen and H.R.H. The Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Preston Railway Station. The Queen would later visit the new Power Signal Box while the Duke of Edinburgh visited B.A.C. Works on Strand Road. The Royal couple later departed for Lancaster. Photo: LEP

Mrs G Evans, of Harrow, and her family of eight children at Preston railway station in June 1945 preparing to head home to London after being billeted in Preston as evacuees following the Second World War bombing of London

3. Preston Train Station

Mrs G Evans, of Harrow, and her family of eight children at Preston railway station in June 1945 preparing to head home to London after being billeted in Preston as evacuees following the Second World War bombing of London Photo: National World

Many thanks to LP reader Bob Salisbury for today’s picture of the steam train Britannia at Preston Railway Station, taking on water, getting ready to head south.

4. Preston Train Station

Many thanks to LP reader Bob Salisbury for today’s picture of the steam train Britannia at Preston Railway Station, taking on water, getting ready to head south. Photo: Bob Salisbury

