All aboard! 18 historic images at Preston Train Station, including WWII evacuees and rock stars

Arguably the busiest place in the city each day, the railway station in Preston has been a hive of activity ever since it opened in 1838.
And, as one would image, the train station has played host to a broad range of sights, sounds, and events over the decades, so we’ve put together a collection of the best images of our city’s bustling railway station here...
Feeling nostalgic? Be sure not to miss…
1. Preston Train Station
In today’s Looking Back, passengers wait on Platform 7 at Preston Railway Station at the start of Preston Holiday Week on July 21, 1957. Photo: lep
2. Preston Train Station
Royal Visit to Preston. May 7th 1974
H.M. The Queen and H.R.H. The Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Preston Railway Station. The Queen would later visit the new Power Signal Box while the Duke of Edinburgh visited B.A.C. Works on Strand Road. The Royal couple later departed for Lancaster. Photo: LEP
3. Preston Train Station
Mrs G Evans, of Harrow, and her family of eight children at Preston railway station in June 1945 preparing to head home to London after being billeted in Preston as evacuees following the Second World War bombing of London Photo: National World
4. Preston Train Station
Many thanks to LP reader Bob Salisbury for today’s picture of the steam train Britannia at Preston Railway Station, taking on water, getting ready to head south. Photo: Bob Salisbury