I never thought I'd miss my teachers! 21 incredible old school archive pics of 1990s Preston teachers

By Jack Marshall, Jack Marshall
Published 5th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 17:02 BST

What better way to cast your mind back to you school days than by taking a trip back in time to pay homage to some of Preston’s educators from a different generation.

With 1990s students these days likely dropping their own kids off at school of a morning, here’s a chance to indulge in a spot of nostalgia with our collection of archive retro pictures of influential Preston teachers from the ‘90s, all of whom will have undoubtedly shaped the lives of countless budding Prestonians.

As reader Jane Higham says: “Wow! That's a blast from the past! Don't even remember that being taken!”

We all had a favourite teacher – is yours pictured? Take a look...

Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!

Be sure not to miss these other recent popular pieces...

67 hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain

37 celebrities seen at Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park including Ricky Hatton, David Moyes & Sam Allardyce

63 of your submitted pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston's Moor Park

Still fancy a bit more nostalgia?

God I miss the 1980s... 51 awesome images to take you back to 1983 Preston, from schools to Fishergate

I think they were simpler times... 37 ancient pictures of Preston life, sights, and people back in the 1960s

18 astonishing old school archive pictures of 1970s Preston, from football and school to glamorous parties

21 exclusive archive pictures to transport you back in time to Preston in the late 1950s

Our Lady and St. Gerards RC School, Lostock Hall, Preston, had a favourable OFSTED report in 1997. The head teacher Bernard Walmsley is pictured here with (from left) Sophie Nisbet, Hannah Christian, Jessica Littlefair and Lauren Barnard

1. 1990s Preston Schools

Our Lady and St. Gerards RC School, Lostock Hall, Preston, had a favourable OFSTED report in 1997. The head teacher Bernard Walmsley is pictured here with (from left) Sophie Nisbet, Hannah Christian, Jessica Littlefair and Lauren Barnard Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Ashton High School in Preston was described as an example to others after landing a top 50 place in a nationwide survey. Back in 1995 the school was one of only 50 secondaries to be identified in HMI inspector Chris Woodhead's annual report for achievements between 1992 and 1994. Pictured is headteacher Graham Hewetson with some of the pupils celebrating the good news

2. 1990s Preston Schools

Ashton High School in Preston was described as an example to others after landing a top 50 place in a nationwide survey. Back in 1995 the school was one of only 50 secondaries to be identified in HMI inspector Chris Woodhead's annual report for achievements between 1992 and 1994. Pictured is headteacher Graham Hewetson with some of the pupils celebrating the good news Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
You've gotta roll with it... (From left to right) Terry Dickenson, Christine Pope, and Bill Smith, teachers at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston, who performed pop songs to pupils in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice

3. 1990s Preston Schools

You've gotta roll with it... (From left to right) Terry Dickenson, Christine Pope, and Bill Smith, teachers at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston, who performed pop songs to pupils in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
John Dalgleish, head teacher at Queens Drive Primary School, Fulwood, Preston, gets a soaking from pupils Rebecca Gregson and Jennifer Prosser at the Summer Fair

4. 1990s Preston Schools

John Dalgleish, head teacher at Queens Drive Primary School, Fulwood, Preston, gets a soaking from pupils Rebecca Gregson and Jennifer Prosser at the Summer Fair Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Prestonfirst personStudentsTeachersNostalgiaSchoolsDavid Moyes
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice