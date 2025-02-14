2 . 1990s Preston Schools

Ashton High School in Preston was described as an example to others after landing a top 50 place in a nationwide survey. Back in 1995 the school was one of only 50 secondaries to be identified in HMI inspector Chris Woodhead's annual report for achievements between 1992 and 1994. Pictured is headteacher Graham Hewetson with some of the pupils celebrating the good news Photo: RETRO