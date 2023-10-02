News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

31 old school retro pictures of long lost Preston high street shops from down the decades

We all know how the high street has changed over the years...
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:49 BST

So why not take a look through some of our best archive pictures of classic Preston shops from back in the day. Peruse the shelves on some long-lost family favourites and take a trip down memory lane to see what establishments still doing business to this day used to look like.

Also, be sure not to miss…

17 retro pictures of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day

27 retro pictures of the roughest pubs and clubs in Preston through the years as decided by readers

Retro: 23 pictures to take you back to Preston back in 1990, from schools and panto to Preston North End

Anyone who was a child in the 80s should recognise this shop. Pictured here in 1985, The Wonderful Wizard for Toys was on Fishergate. It was formally called Games Corner

1. Old Preston Shops

Anyone who was a child in the 80s should recognise this shop. Pictured here in 1985, The Wonderful Wizard for Toys was on Fishergate. It was formally called Games Corner Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Timothy Whites & Taylors Dispensing Chemists was a pharmacy company that had a branch in Preston. In 1968 it was taken over by Boots Pure Drug Company. As a result of this takeover, Boots rebranded and absorbed the pharmaceutical side of things, leaving Timothy Whites selling only housewares. The name Timothy Whites eventually disappeared from the high streets in 1985

2. Old Preston Shops

Timothy Whites & Taylors Dispensing Chemists was a pharmacy company that had a branch in Preston. In 1968 it was taken over by Boots Pure Drug Company. As a result of this takeover, Boots rebranded and absorbed the pharmaceutical side of things, leaving Timothy Whites selling only housewares. The name Timothy Whites eventually disappeared from the high streets in 1985 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Another view of Fine Fare in 1983. The shop was in a prime location in St John's Shopping Centre, sandwiched between Preston market and the bus station

3. Old Preston Shops

Another view of Fine Fare in 1983. The shop was in a prime location in St John's Shopping Centre, sandwiched between Preston market and the bus station Photo: Marilyn Quilty

Photo Sales
Savoy on Ashton Street in Preston, pictured here in 1991, is a DIY supply specialist shop which is housed in an old cinema

4. Old Preston Shops

Savoy on Ashton Street in Preston, pictured here in 1991, is a DIY supply specialist shop which is housed in an old cinema Photo: Roy Payne

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPreston North End