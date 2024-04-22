'I loved prom!' 43 amazing retro pictures of Preston students at their proms in years gone by

Prom is an exciting time for one and all.

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 12:49 BST

Emblematic of the end of the school year, prom is all about getting dressed up, spending an evening with friends, and celebrating the onset of summer. And - as demonstrated by one reader saying: “I loved my prom!” - what could be better than all those things?

So here we take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston proms from the early 2010s...

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

1. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

2. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

3. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

4. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

Related topics:PrestonLeylandUCLanPromsStudentsSchools