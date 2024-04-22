Emblematic of the end of the school year, prom is all about getting dressed up, spending an evening with friends, and celebrating the onset of summer. And - as demonstrated by one reader saying: “I loved my prom!” - what could be better than all those things?
So here we take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston proms from the early 2010s...
Still hankering for a bit more retro? Check out these other recent pieces...
75 nostalgic retro pictures showing how much Preston Railway Station has developed and changed over the years
'I know those faces!' 37 historic retro pics of 1976 Preston, from schools to theatre, North End, and Ken Dodd
1 / 11