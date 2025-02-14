I miss a classic 2000s night out! 21 old school pics from Preston clubs Tokyo Jo's, Revs & The Guild

There's nothing quite like the classic girls' night out.

A time to kick back and unwind without the lads there to cramp their style, girls' nights out are famous for their liveliness and, at times, capacity to get hilariously out of hand.

With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive retro pics of Preston girls' nights out back in the 2000s...

Still fancy a bit more nostalgia?

1. Girls night out at Revolution Bar, Preston Photo: Neil Cross

2. It's matching head gear for this group on their night out at Tokyo Jo's, Preston Photo: David Hurst

3. Fun for these girls on their night out at Revolution Bar, Preston Photo: Neil Cross

4. A quick stop at The Source on their girls night out Photo: Ian Robinson

