Fishergate through the ages: 19 incredible retro images of Preston's city centre

4 . Fishergate through the ages

Little Mark Rawcliffe's feet haven't touched the ground since he returned from a dream helicopter flight. His picture of the Easter bunny was picked out from hundreds by jduges at the North Lancashire and Preston Blind Welfare Societys, who organised the special Easter comeptition. Mark, eight, from Kirkham, is pictured with Humpty Dumpty and two Easter bunnies before he was whisked off on his prize trip Photo: RETRO