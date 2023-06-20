News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Fishergate through the ages: 19 incredible retro images of Preston's city centre

From shopping to food, entertainment to business, it all happens on Fishergate.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

And so, when it comes to Preston’s city centre, there really is only one place to start, and that’s with Fishergate. So take a look at a few of the best pictures of the area from down the ages...

Also, be sure not to miss…

24 nostalgic pictures of life in Preston back in the 1980s, from football to pubs

16 eerie images of Preston Prison from down the decades, including pictures of inmates and wardens

14 amazing retro pictures from Preston schools back in 1985, from St Andrews to St Cuthbert Mayne

These Preston shoppers could not believe their eyes when a skip full of old stock was dumped outside of the Occasions store in Fishergate. The haul included note books, Christmas cards and old pens. They were thrown out the day after the shop closed.

1. Fishergate through the ages

These Preston shoppers could not believe their eyes when a skip full of old stock was dumped outside of the Occasions store in Fishergate. The haul included note books, Christmas cards and old pens. They were thrown out the day after the shop closed. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The 200th R.A.F Recruit joins up at Fishergate, Preston in Feb 1975

2. Fishergate through the ages

The 200th R.A.F Recruit joins up at Fishergate, Preston in Feb 1975 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Hundreds of scouts and cubs rallied to the bugle call in Preston town centre for the annual St George's Day parade and service. Colouful green and yellow flags along with Union Jacks provded a bright relief under menacing skies as the parade of 1,100 made its way from the Covered Market along Lancaster Road and Fishergate to the Public Hall for an inter-denominational service

3. Fishergate through the ages

Hundreds of scouts and cubs rallied to the bugle call in Preston town centre for the annual St George's Day parade and service. Colouful green and yellow flags along with Union Jacks provded a bright relief under menacing skies as the parade of 1,100 made its way from the Covered Market along Lancaster Road and Fishergate to the Public Hall for an inter-denominational service Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Little Mark Rawcliffe's feet haven't touched the ground since he returned from a dream helicopter flight. His picture of the Easter bunny was picked out from hundreds by jduges at the North Lancashire and Preston Blind Welfare Societys, who organised the special Easter comeptition. Mark, eight, from Kirkham, is pictured with Humpty Dumpty and two Easter bunnies before he was whisked off on his prize trip

4. Fishergate through the ages

Little Mark Rawcliffe's feet haven't touched the ground since he returned from a dream helicopter flight. His picture of the Easter bunny was picked out from hundreds by jduges at the North Lancashire and Preston Blind Welfare Societys, who organised the special Easter comeptition. Mark, eight, from Kirkham, is pictured with Humpty Dumpty and two Easter bunnies before he was whisked off on his prize trip Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PrestonSt Andrews