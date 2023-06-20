Fishergate through the ages: 19 incredible retro images of Preston's city centre

From shopping to food, entertainment to business, it all happens on Fishergate.
And so, when it comes to Preston’s city centre, there really is only one place to start, and that’s with Fishergate. So take a look at a few of the best pictures of the area from down the ages...
Also, be sure not to miss…
1. Fishergate through the ages
These Preston shoppers could not believe their eyes when a skip full of old stock was dumped outside of the Occasions store in Fishergate. The haul included note books, Christmas cards and old pens. They were thrown out the day after the shop closed. Photo: RETRO
2. Fishergate through the ages
The 200th R.A.F Recruit joins up at Fishergate, Preston in Feb 1975 Photo: National World
3. Fishergate through the ages
Hundreds of scouts and cubs rallied to the bugle call in Preston town centre for the annual St George's Day parade and service. Colouful green and yellow flags along with Union Jacks provded a bright relief under menacing skies as the parade of 1,100 made its way from the Covered Market along Lancaster Road and Fishergate to the Public Hall for an inter-denominational service Photo: RETRO
4. Fishergate through the ages
Little Mark Rawcliffe's feet haven't touched the ground since he returned from a dream helicopter flight. His picture of the Easter bunny was picked out from hundreds by jduges at the North Lancashire and Preston Blind Welfare Societys, who organised the special Easter comeptition. Mark, eight, from Kirkham, is pictured with Humpty Dumpty and two Easter bunnies before he was whisked off on his prize trip Photo: RETRO