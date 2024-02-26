News you can trust since 1886
It’s just a year away from the new Millennium, the Euro has just been launched, and Preston North End are on the verge of topping the old Second Division to seal their return to the second tier of English football.
The year 1999 was an exciting one in general, defined by New Labour verve and widespread anticipation in Britain, so here we take a look back at some of the best pictures of life in Preston and Lancashire from that heady era...

Nicole Annereau and Daniel Matthews with fellow Beavers from the 15 colonies of Preston and District Beaver Scouts who made up boxes for the Kosovo refugees

1. Life in Preston in 1999

Nicole Annereau and Daniel Matthews with fellow Beavers from the 15 colonies of Preston and District Beaver Scouts who made up boxes for the Kosovo refugees Photo: RETRO

These sure footed youngsters certainly know their way around and they have medals to prove it. For pupils from St Pius X Preparatory School in Fulwood picked up a bevy of awards at the Preston Primary School's orienteering festival. Pictured: Felicity Thompson and James Mercer, overall winners, with other members of the St Pius X team. From left, Michael Wilson, Munisa Patel, Elizabeth Poskett and Neeraj Mathad

2. Life in Preston in 1999

These sure footed youngsters certainly know their way around and they have medals to prove it. For pupils from St Pius X Preparatory School in Fulwood picked up a bevy of awards at the Preston Primary School's orienteering festival. Pictured: Felicity Thompson and James Mercer, overall winners, with other members of the St Pius X team. From left, Michael Wilson, Munisa Patel, Elizabeth Poskett and Neeraj Mathad Photo: RETRO

A group taking part in a spinning class in Fulwood, Preston

3. Life in Preston in 1999

A group taking part in a spinning class in Fulwood, Preston Photo: RETRO

Mums took a trip back in time to re-live their youth and help celebrate a Brownie pack's 30th birthday. The mothers of the 30 girls in the 7th Penwortham Brownies became honorary members of the pack for a day and enjoyed fun and games at a party at Whitefield CP School in Penwortham, near Preston

4. Life in Preston in 1999

Mums took a trip back in time to re-live their youth and help celebrate a Brownie pack's 30th birthday. The mothers of the 30 girls in the 7th Penwortham Brownies became honorary members of the pack for a day and enjoyed fun and games at a party at Whitefield CP School in Penwortham, near Preston Photo: RETRO

