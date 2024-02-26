News you can trust since 1886
31 retro pictures of long lost derelict, abandoned, and demolished buildings in Preston down the years

Preston has certainly seen a lot of change over the years...
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:32 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 14:33 GMT

And, while regular city-goers may bemoan the seemingly-constant roadworks and building projects going on these days, rest assured that ‘twas always thus, as demonstrated by these incredible pictures. Showing Preston in various states of ruin and regeneration down the decades, they also feature countless buildings now wiped clean from the face of the cityscape. Take a look and see if you can recognise any…

A typical scene in run-down Preston, with abandoned cars just sat waiting to be eventually scrapped. In the distance you can see the towering spire of St Walburge's Church

1. Demolished Preston

A last look at the interior of the old Empire Theatre on Tithebarn Street in Preston. The stage boards have gone and the boxes and bingo site remain - but not for long. The Empire - which opened in 1911 - was Preston's oldest surviving theatre until it was converted into a bingo hall in 1964. It was torn down in 1976

2. Demolished Preston

Rubble left on the pavement from a property on the corner of Birley Street in Preston in 1975

3. Demolished Preston

Two of the shops which once formed part of a prosperous shopping area awaiting demolition in the Adelphi area of Preston in 1967

4. Demolished Preston

