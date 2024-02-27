And so, as galling as it may be to come to terms with the fact that the early 90s are now around three decades in the past, the memories from the heady era remain strong. Check out some of our best archive pictures from those years - can you spot any sights which jog the memory?
1. Eager youngsters from all over Lancashire queued up outside the Opera House in Blackpool hoping to tap their way into the smash hit musical 42nd Street. Among the large contingent of Preston dancers were Melanie Cross, 16, of Victoria Parade, Ashton; Kerry Chandler, 16, of St Andrew's Avenue, Ashton; Dawn Holner, 14, of Dodney Drive, Lea; Sarah Morris, 17, of Beacon Grove, Fulwood; Ruth Abram, 13, of St Catherine's Drive, Fulwood; Vicky Buller, 13, of Margaret Road, Penwortham; and Katy Lansom, 13 of Garstang Road, Fulwood
2. A Lancashire school which amassed £700 was the only one to take part in a money raising event for the Children's Society. Pupils from St Peter's Primary School, on Meadowfield, Fulwood, Preston, took part in "Across the Diocese" in which people from different areas of the county were sponsored to cross the diocese in different forms of transport. Pictured in the middle is Howard Cunningham-Smith with Christopher Hall, Nicky Bleasdale, Timmy Bowerman and Victoria Tennant, watched by all their classmates
3. A rousing cheer from the pupils at Fulwood and Cadley School who have raised £850 for charity. On hand to receive the money were Maureen Bentham from Barnados (left), who received a cheque for £550 from Saima Patel, and Cath Galaska, who accepted a cheque for £300 from Victoria Stainton in memory of a former pupil at the school. The gift will help the intensive car unit at the Royal Preston Hospital
4. Hundreds of relatives and friends of soliders in the 4th Battalian The Queen's Lancashire Regiment (Territorial Army) turned out for a families' fun day at Fulwood Barracks in Preston. Pictured above is the regular Queen's Lancashire Regiment band playing at the barracks