14 amazing retro pictures from Preston schools back in 1985, from St Andrews to St Cuthbert Mayne

School is a special time for us all.
And, while 1985 may seem like a veritable lifetime ago as we gallop through 2023, it’s always special to take a look back at what was a very influential and important time for countless youngsters in Preston. So here are a few of our favourite shots of numerous Preston schools from back in 1985.
Thirty primary schools and around 1,500 children, aged between six and 12 years, have joined together in the Grand Hall at Preston's Guild Hall for the annual schools music festival, now in its 40th year Photo: RETRO
Six talented youngsters got their just rewards for their efforts in a writing competition organised by Preston district library staff as part of Youth Week. The young writers pictured at the Harris Library, from left: Caroline Duxbury, 12; Amanda Beard, 13; Gayle Lavelle, 14; Emma Lane, 15; Ian Almond, 16 and Michael Culshaw, 12 Photo: RETRO
Teenager Fiona Haworth often finds herself the centre of attraction with the lads... especially when it comes to making a splash in the swimming world. Fiona, 13, is the only girl in Lancashire playing competitive water polo. Fiona, of Factory Lane, Penwortham, stepped into the Preston Piranha under-16 side in an emergency, but is now a regular Photo: RETRO
Showbiz star Bonnie Langford gave youngsters an impromptu demonstration of her stage routine at a Lancashire school. Bonnie took time off from rehearsals for the Pirates of Penzance in Manchester to hand over the keys to a new minibus for the 58-pupil Coppice School, Bamber Bridge, Preston. While she was there she also presented swimming awards to the children and stayed for lunch Photo: RETRO