News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Emergency services at scene of serious motorbike crash
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

14 amazing retro pictures from Preston schools back in 1985, from St Andrews to St Cuthbert Mayne

School is a special time for us all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

And, while 1985 may seem like a veritable lifetime ago as we gallop through 2023, it’s always special to take a look back at what was a very influential and important time for countless youngsters in Preston. So here are a few of our favourite shots of numerous Preston schools from back in 1985.

Also, be sure not to miss…

Arise, Sir Knight! 42 retro pictures of the now-derelict Camelot Theme Park in the 1980s and 1990s

Preston North End: 17 retro images of PNE's Deepdale stadium from the 1980s

15 retro pictures of Preston hospitals, including Royal Preston Hospital, Mount Street Hospital, and Whittingham Hospital

Thirty primary schools and around 1,500 children, aged between six and 12 years, have joined together in the Grand Hall at Preston's Guild Hall for the annual schools music festival, now in its 40th year

1. Preston schools 1985

Thirty primary schools and around 1,500 children, aged between six and 12 years, have joined together in the Grand Hall at Preston's Guild Hall for the annual schools music festival, now in its 40th year Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Six talented youngsters got their just rewards for their efforts in a writing competition organised by Preston district library staff as part of Youth Week. The young writers pictured at the Harris Library, from left: Caroline Duxbury, 12; Amanda Beard, 13; Gayle Lavelle, 14; Emma Lane, 15; Ian Almond, 16 and Michael Culshaw, 12

2. Preston schools 1985

Six talented youngsters got their just rewards for their efforts in a writing competition organised by Preston district library staff as part of Youth Week. The young writers pictured at the Harris Library, from left: Caroline Duxbury, 12; Amanda Beard, 13; Gayle Lavelle, 14; Emma Lane, 15; Ian Almond, 16 and Michael Culshaw, 12 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Teenager Fiona Haworth often finds herself the centre of attraction with the lads... especially when it comes to making a splash in the swimming world. Fiona, 13, is the only girl in Lancashire playing competitive water polo. Fiona, of Factory Lane, Penwortham, stepped into the Preston Piranha under-16 side in an emergency, but is now a regular

3. Preston schools 1985

Teenager Fiona Haworth often finds herself the centre of attraction with the lads... especially when it comes to making a splash in the swimming world. Fiona, 13, is the only girl in Lancashire playing competitive water polo. Fiona, of Factory Lane, Penwortham, stepped into the Preston Piranha under-16 side in an emergency, but is now a regular Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Showbiz star Bonnie Langford gave youngsters an impromptu demonstration of her stage routine at a Lancashire school. Bonnie took time off from rehearsals for the Pirates of Penzance in Manchester to hand over the keys to a new minibus for the 58-pupil Coppice School, Bamber Bridge, Preston. While she was there she also presented swimming awards to the children and stayed for lunch

4. Preston schools 1985

Showbiz star Bonnie Langford gave youngsters an impromptu demonstration of her stage routine at a Lancashire school. Bonnie took time off from rehearsals for the Pirates of Penzance in Manchester to hand over the keys to a new minibus for the 58-pupil Coppice School, Bamber Bridge, Preston. While she was there she also presented swimming awards to the children and stayed for lunch Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PrestonSt AndrewsPreston North EndDeepdale