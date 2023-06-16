News you can trust since 1886
16 eerie images of Preston Prison from down the decades, including pictures of inmates and wardens

Originally opened in 1790, Preston Prison has houses its fair share of inmates over the years.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Now home to some 650 prisoners, the site has experiences no small amount of tumult over the years as well, having been closed from 1931 to 1939 before being used by the military from 1939 to 1948. It was converted for civilian use before beingre-roled as a Category B prison for local adult males in 1990. Take a look at a few pictures from behind bars over the years...

H.M. Prison, Preston c.1935

1. Preston Prison

H.M. Prison, Preston c.1935 Photo: Other

Preston Prison January 11th 1985.

2. Preston Prison

Preston Prison January 11th 1985. Photo: National World

Inside Preston Prison in 1938. Image courtesy of Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team.

3. Preston Prison

Inside Preston Prison in 1938. Image courtesy of Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team. Photo: Lancashire County Council

Preston Prison January 11th 1985.

4. Preston Prison

Preston Prison January 11th 1985. Photo: National World

