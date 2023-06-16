16 eerie images of Preston Prison from down the decades, including pictures of inmates and wardens
Originally opened in 1790, Preston Prison has houses its fair share of inmates over the years.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Now home to some 650 prisoners, the site has experiences no small amount of tumult over the years as well, having been closed from 1931 to 1939 before being used by the military from 1939 to 1948. It was converted for civilian use before beingre-roled as a Category B prison for local adult males in 1990. Take a look at a few pictures from behind bars over the years...
Be sure not to miss…
15 retro pictures of Preston hospitals, including Royal Preston Hospital, Mount Street Hospital, and Whittingham Hospital
Page 1 of 4