News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

24 nostalgic pictures of life in Preston back in the 1980s, from football to pubs

For many, the ‘80s were a heady time.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:26 BST

Defined by stunning music, epic films, a technological boom, and the kind of fashion that you just had to be there to appreciate, it truly was a golden era. Here we take a look at what life was like back in Preston in the 1980s...

Also, be sure not to miss…

The 13 best places to get a kebab in Preston according to you

Preston Mela 2023: 29 amazing pictures from Preston’s biggest celebration of South Asian culture

14 amazing retro pictures from Preston schools back in 1985, from St Andrews to St Cuthbert Mayne

An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing

1. Preston in the 1980s

An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Do you recognise this scene, dating from 1985? It’s Avenham Lane, Preston, at the junction with Syke Street and Oxford Street. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

2. Preston in the 1980s

Do you recognise this scene, dating from 1985? It’s Avenham Lane, Preston, at the junction with Syke Street and Oxford Street. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. Photo: Preston Digital Archive

Photo Sales
Local history lessons were top of the agenda for a community group. The Polyaccess Community Programme, based at Lancashire Polytechnic, held a local history day at Plungington Community Centre, in Preston. Speakers talked about the Preston of years gone by, making particular reference to Plungington

3. Preston in the 1980s

Local history lessons were top of the agenda for a community group. The Polyaccess Community Programme, based at Lancashire Polytechnic, held a local history day at Plungington Community Centre, in Preston. Speakers talked about the Preston of years gone by, making particular reference to Plungington Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fishergate, Preston c.1985 by Ian Thacker courtesy of Heather Crook

4. Preston in the 1980s

Fishergate, Preston c.1985 by Ian Thacker courtesy of Heather Crook Photo: Ian Thacker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:PrestonSt Andrews