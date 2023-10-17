News you can trust since 1886
27 mind blowing retro pictures of Preston in the 1960s, from soldiers and students to festivals and labourers

Take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:19 BST

… to 1960s Preston. As you can see from these incredible pictures, Preston in the ‘60s was a very different place indeed, but these amazing archive photos may just spark a bit of nostalgia for a lucky few.

Preston Fire Station, Tithebarn St. 1896 Engine and crew in front of the old fire station which was demolished in the mid 1960's. The Station was built in 1852 and enlarged in 1905

1. 1960s Preston people

Preston Fire Station, Tithebarn St. 1896 Engine and crew in front of the old fire station which was demolished in the mid 1960's. The Station was built in 1852 and enlarged in 1905 Photo: n/a

Built in Preston about 1960, a Bond-Mini Ranger van MK “F”. A lady possibly employed by Sharps Commercials Ribbleton Lane, Preston. She poses by new unregistered van. I’m sure someone would identify her. E M Simister

2. 1960s Preston people

Built in Preston about 1960, a Bond-Mini Ranger van MK “F”. A lady possibly employed by Sharps Commercials Ribbleton Lane, Preston. She poses by new unregistered van. I’m sure someone would identify her. E M Simister Photo: E M Simister

The Vin Sumner Collection - The Top Rank Ballroom, Preston, 1960's - 1970's 1969 Top Rank Preston Suite 6th Birthday Carnival Week Sunday February 16th - Saturday February 22nd

3. 1960s Preston people

The Vin Sumner Collection - The Top Rank Ballroom, Preston, 1960's - 1970's 1969 Top Rank Preston Suite 6th Birthday Carnival Week Sunday February 16th - Saturday February 22nd Photo: n/a

Opening of the Preston bypass - now M6 - in April 1960, the gentleman is Dr Charles Hill from Talbot Archives

4. 1960s Preston people

Opening of the Preston bypass - now M6 - in April 1960, the gentleman is Dr Charles Hill from Talbot Archives Photo: Talbot Archives

