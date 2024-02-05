News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

27 incredible retro pictures of Preston back in the 1970s, from North End and old school cars to kids

Take a trip down memory lane...

By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:58 GMT

The destination? Preston back in the 1970s - a world away in terms of how much the city has changed over the intervening five decade but also entirely recognisable in a wonderfully nostalgic way. Here are some of our best archive pictures of that heady era.

Still looking for some more retro? Check out these other recent pieces...

Cheers! Preston's roughest pubs, clubs, and bars: the city's 27 rowdiest boozers as decided by you

33 retro pictures of 1990s Preston, from classic fashion and North End to clubs, fish & chips, and schools

39 retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the World Cup winning year of 1966, from workers to North End

1. Punters at The Queen's Arms in Kirkham put their hands in their pockets to provide youngsters at Preston's Shepherd Street Mission with a super see-saw

Photo Sales

2. Retro Doctors and Nurses at Whittingham Hospital Open Day in Preston October 1972

Photo Sales

3. A spot of Polynesian sunshine sparkled for shoppers in Preston's shopping centre. And the temptation was too much for 75-year-old pensioner Mr John Owen, who, cloth cap and all, tried his hand at a spot of hula! He is pictured above with Laloifi Lelaulu, 22, Alex Mapuhi, 23, and Laloifi's sister, Ioana, 23

Photo Sales

4. Retro Talking tactics before hitting the Baminton court at the Harris Tech College in Preston. March 1972

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaLancashire