31 historic retro pictures of Preston's high rise Moor Lane flats down the decades before they were demolished
Opened in 1962 and demolished in 2001, the flats remained etched into the memories of countless Prestonians.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Jutting out on the city’s skyline, the towers took two years to build and contained 288 flats which were home to more than 14,600 over the years. Sadly, they were condemned as dangerous and were scheduled for immediate demolition. Take a look at our best retro pictures of them in their heyday.
