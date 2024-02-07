And so here are some of our best retro archive pictures of the sights and faces which characterised Leyland back in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.
1. The Children in Need appeal netted an estimated Â£5. And in Lancashire the response to the appeal saw Leyland comedian Phil Cool joining in the fund-raising. Along with the Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Jerry Jenkinson, he opened an event in Leyland which included appearances by the Evening Post band and the Leyland Morris Men
2. Members of the Boys' Brigade from Carey Baptist Church, Preston, justified their position as favourites to carry off the major honours at the Preston, Leyland and district battalion's annual sports at Penwortham Holme. They won the trophies for the best company and junior sections and also came first in the company section's relay race. About 150 boys, aged from eight to 17 took part
3. Soccer mad schoolgirls Alison O'Donnell and Julie Norris got a first class reply to their letter to a local football club. The 11-year-old pupils from the Seven Stars Junior School in Chorley wrote to their favourite team (after Manchester United) Leyland Motors asking for pictures of the players. The club did better than that. They invited the girls down to Thurston Road where chairman Kevin Kirkby presented them with a colour photo of the Motors team before their match against Stalybridge Celtic
4. A secret formula which has been guarded jealously by a Leyland family for over 50 years has finally been leaked. The Robinsons, of Old Crook Farm, Leyland Lane, whose buttery, home-made ice cream has been licked by discerning locals for half a century, have sold their business and with it, the family recipe which has been handed down over the generations. Pictured: Len and Mary Robinson (centre) with Bill and Eileen Clegg (left) and Linda and Ken Clegg - who have taken over from the Robinsons