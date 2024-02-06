Having spent its first 20 years as a ferry between the Isle of Man and Liverpool, The Manxman was built at the Cammell Laird shipyard in 1955 for the Isle of Man Steam packet company and ceased service in 1982. It originally arrived at Preston Docks to be converted into a floating museum and visitor centre, but this project failed and it became a floating nightclub and restaurant.
When the docks were redeveloped the Manxman was towed to Liverpool (in 1991) and used as a floating nightclub in the Trafalgar Docks area. It was then left rusting in dock in Sunderland before being dismantled in 2012. We hope these pictures bring back some great memories.
