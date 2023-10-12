News you can trust since 1886
25 retro pictures of Preston high schools in the 1990s, including Tulketh, Broughton, Fulwood, Penwortham, and Our Lady's

They say your time at school is amongst the best times of your life.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

So what better way to take a trip down the nostalgic path that is memory lane than by flicking though our best archive pictures of Preston high schools back in the ‘90s, including the likes of Our Lady’s High School, Tulketh High School and Longridge High School, amongst others…

Gemma Collinson and Scott Croly of Longridge High School, working on a CD at Preston College in 1998

1. '90s Preston high schools

Gemma Collinson and Scott Croly of Longridge High School, working on a CD at Preston College in 1998 Photo: RETRO

John Guinness, chairman of British Nuclear Fuels, and Peter Wilson of British Aerospace, meet pupil Felina Merrifield at Moor Park High School in Preston all the way back in 1996 Photo: Lorne Campbell

2. '90s Preston high schools

John Guinness, chairman of British Nuclear Fuels, and Peter Wilson of British Aerospace, meet pupil Felina Merrifield at Moor Park High School in Preston all the way back in 1996 Photo: Lorne Campbell Photo: RETRO

Halle Orchestra violinist Mike Hall with Tulketh High School pupils Gemma Campbell and Karen Heywood during a music workshop at the Preston school in 1998

3. '90s Preston high schools

Halle Orchestra violinist Mike Hall with Tulketh High School pupils Gemma Campbell and Karen Heywood during a music workshop at the Preston school in 1998 Photo: RETRO

Our hero.... Students Amber Abdellah and Karen Heywood meet Another Level singer Christian Fry at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston back in 1998

4. '90s Preston high schools

Our hero.... Students Amber Abdellah and Karen Heywood meet Another Level singer Christian Fry at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston back in 1998 Photo: RETRO

