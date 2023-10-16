31 astonishing retro pictures of derelict and demolished buildings in Preston down the decades
And, while regular city-goers may bemoan the seemingly-constant roadworks and building projects going on these days, rest assured that ‘twas always thus, as demonstrated by these incredible pictures. Showing Preston in various states of ruin and regeneration down the decades, they also feature countless buildings now wiped clean from the face of the cityscape. Take a look and see if you can recognise any…
