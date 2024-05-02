From the election of Margaret Thatcher and the death of Sid Vicious, to widespread strikes and the opening of the first J.D. Wetherspoons, it was an eventful year to say the least.
Take a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in 1979...
Dancing days are here again as crowds of office girls in Preston town centre get off their desk-bound chairs once a week determined to get some exercise. For the disco beat doesn't just attract dancers, it also attracts the keep-fit brigade. Pictured: Mrs Carol Atack (right) leads pupils at the Dancers Studio in a lunchtime disco session Photo: RETRO
Over 1,000 schoolchildren crowded on to Preston's Avenham Park for an afternoon of singing and dancing. The children came from 28 primary school in Preston, Leyland and district to take part in Preston's 42 annual Children's Festival of English Folk Dancing Photo: RETRO
Christmas shopps in Preston got a real treat when hundreds of school children turned out to entertain them. And the choirs also put on a performance for the town's Mayor and Mayoress, Coun Dennis and Jean Kehoe. Picture shows Mavis Fletcher conducting the Newman College Choir at the Town Hall, watched by the Mayoress and Deputy Mayoress, Mrs Janetta Tayor Photo: RETRO
Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney Photo: RETRO