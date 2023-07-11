17 retro images of Preston Marina back in the early 2010s, including boat tours and the Riversway Festival
Described as being ‘where the city meets the sea’, Preston Marina is a sheltered, 40-acre basin of Preston Dock which is perfect for sailing and racing.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST
From boat storage and training courses to a multitude of watersports, Preston Marina is truly a one-of-a-kind place in the city, so here we take a look at some of our best archive pictures from the early 2010s...
