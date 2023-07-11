News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze

17 retro images of Preston Marina back in the early 2010s, including boat tours and the Riversway Festival

Described as being ‘where the city meets the sea’, Preston Marina is a sheltered, 40-acre basin of Preston Dock which is perfect for sailing and racing.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST

From boat storage and training courses to a multitude of watersports, Preston Marina is truly a one-of-a-kind place in the city, so here we take a look at some of our best archive pictures from the early 2010s...

Be sure not to miss out other retro content…

19 amazing retro pictures of life in Preston in 1997, from festivals and schools to North End and bars

31 historic retro pictures of Leyland in the 1980s, from schools and pet shows to karate and local theatre

15 retro pictures of Preston golf clubs, including Penwortham, Ashton and Lea, Longridge, and Leyland

The annual Riversway festival at Preston Marina 2012 - Jet ski stunt riders

1. Preston Marina in the early 2010s

The annual Riversway festival at Preston Marina 2012 - Jet ski stunt riders Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
The annual Riversway festival at Preston Marina 2012 - Polish dancers

2. Preston Marina in the early 2010s

The annual Riversway festival at Preston Marina 2012 - Polish dancers Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Preston Marina 2013: John Dunn, Jack Fawcett, Steve Miller, Sue Cameron, Chris Miller, John Dunn, Jeanette O'Brien, Shirley Smith, Laura Smith and Anne Murphy

3. Preston Marina in the early 2010s

Preston Marina 2013: John Dunn, Jack Fawcett, Steve Miller, Sue Cameron, Chris Miller, John Dunn, Jeanette O'Brien, Shirley Smith, Laura Smith and Anne Murphy Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
Magdalena Bielecka with a sample of the water from Preston Marina in 2012

4. Preston Marina in the early 2010s

Magdalena Bielecka with a sample of the water from Preston Marina in 2012 Photo: KEVIN McGUINNESS

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:LeylandlongridgeAshtonPenwortham