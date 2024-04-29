Having hosted countless events, from markets to mass gatherings, it has also been a long-lasting meeting place, cultural landmark, and architectural wonder over the years. Here we explore our best archive pictures of historic Flag Market scenes from down the decades.
As reader Jeff Dawson says about the inimitable potato vendor Ernie Rhodes: “I used to get a bag of hot potatoes every time I went into town!”
Still looking for a bit more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...
Lancashire's 20 Wetherspoons pubs ranked from best to worst according to the public's Google reviews
'I remember it well': 43 retro pics of old Preston nightclubs Tokyo Jo's, The Manxman and Lava & Ignite