31 exclusive retro archive pictures to take you back to Preston in the late 1970s, from fashion to schools

When it comes to all things nostalgic, there aren't many eras which can quite match the 1970s.

By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 13:01 BST

From fashion and culture to sport and global events, it was a famously busy time. And so, with that in mind, take a trip down memory lane and check out some of our very best retro archive pictures showing what life in Preston looked like back in the ‘70s...

Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!

Still looking for a bit more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...

Lancashire's 20 Wetherspoons pubs ranked from best to worst according to the public's Google reviews

'I remember it well': 43 retro pics of old Preston nightclubs Tokyo Jo's, The Manxman and Lava & Ignite

'I loved prom!' 43 amazing retro pictures of Preston students at their proms in years gone by

1. The deputy mayor of Preston Coun Joe Hood and Mr Davidson are pictured with five local girls at the opening of glamorous new nightclub Squires. From left to right: Jane Easterby, Felicity Kemp, Mr Davidson, Lynn Bond, Coun. Hood, Alison Bond and Kath McGrath

Photo Sales

2. Retro Conker Contest takes place at Market Square,Preston September 25th 1976.

Photo Sales

3. Retro Conker Contest takes place at Market Square,Preston September 25th 1976.

Photo Sales

4. Seven young cub scouts starred in a very clean game at Preston North End's Deepdale ground. The lads swept the paddock part of the gound under the watchful eye of North End groundsman Peter McCallion as part of Bob-a-job Week

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFashionSchoolsNostalgiaLancashireWetherspoonsNightclubs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.