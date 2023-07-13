News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures

25 incredible retro pictures of life in Preston back in 1979, from Caribbean Carnival and the Winter of Discontent to local schools

1979 was quite the year.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

From the election of Margaret Thatcher and the death of Sid Vicious, to widespread strikes and the opening of the first J.D. Wetherspoons, it was an eventful year to say the least. Take a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in 1979...

While you’re here, check out some of our other retro content...

43 amazing retro pictures of Preston proms, including Penwortham Girls High School and Our Lady's Catholic High

17 retro images of Preston Marina back in the early 2010s, including boat tours and the Riversway Festival

UCLan: 39 retro pictures of University of Central Lancashire graduation days from the early 2010s

Dancing days are here again as crowds of office girls in Preston town centre get off their desk-bound chairs once a week determined to get some exercise. For the disco beat doesn't just attract dancers, it also attracts the keep-fit brigade. Pictured: Mrs Carol Atack (right) leads pupils at the Dancers Studio in a lunchtime disco session

1. Life in Preston back in 1979

Dancing days are here again as crowds of office girls in Preston town centre get off their desk-bound chairs once a week determined to get some exercise. For the disco beat doesn't just attract dancers, it also attracts the keep-fit brigade. Pictured: Mrs Carol Atack (right) leads pupils at the Dancers Studio in a lunchtime disco session Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Over 1,000 schoolchildren crowded on to Preston's Avenham Park for an afternoon of singing and dancing. The children came from 28 primary school in Preston, Leyland and district to take part in Preston's 42 annual Children's Festival of English Folk Dancing

2. Life in Preston back in 1979

Over 1,000 schoolchildren crowded on to Preston's Avenham Park for an afternoon of singing and dancing. The children came from 28 primary school in Preston, Leyland and district to take part in Preston's 42 annual Children's Festival of English Folk Dancing Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Christmas shopps in Preston got a real treat when hundreds of school children turned out to entertain them. And the choirs also put on a performance for the town's Mayor and Mayoress, Coun Dennis and Jean Kehoe. Picture shows Mavis Fletcher conducting the Newman College Choir at the Town Hall, watched by the Mayoress and Deputy Mayoress, Mrs Janetta Tayor

3. Life in Preston back in 1979

Christmas shopps in Preston got a real treat when hundreds of school children turned out to entertain them. And the choirs also put on a performance for the town's Mayor and Mayoress, Coun Dennis and Jean Kehoe. Picture shows Mavis Fletcher conducting the Newman College Choir at the Town Hall, watched by the Mayoress and Deputy Mayoress, Mrs Janetta Tayor Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney

4. Life in Preston back in 1979

Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:PrestonMargaret ThatcherWetherspoons