Having first opened its doors in the late ‘70s, Applejax closed in 2018, around 18 months after the death of its co-founder Kurt Smith, before then reopening under new management and closing its doors for good in November 2021, when its licence was revoked by the local authority following complaints about violence, noise and underage punters.
The former nightclub, located just yards away from Chorley Town Hall, will now be extended on its upper floor to create an 18-room ‘house in multiple occupation’ (HMO) after Chorley Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead to the change.
