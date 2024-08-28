24 hilarious retro pics of legendary Chorley nightclub Applejax back in its party-central heyday

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:34 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 14:33 BST

Following the recent news that iconic Chorley nightclub Applejax is set to be converted into bedsits, we take a look back at some memories of the legendary club.

Having first opened its doors in the late ‘70s, Applejax closed in 2018, around 18 months after the death of its co-founder Kurt Smith, before then reopening under new management and closing its doors for good in November 2021, when its licence was revoked by the local authority following complaints about violence, noise and underage punters. 

READ MORE: From bangers to bedsits: beloved Chorley nightclub bites the dust

The former nightclub, located just yards away from Chorley Town Hall, will now be extended on its upper floor to create an 18-room ‘house in multiple occupation’ (HMO) after Chorley Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead to the change.

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Still fancy a bit more nostalgia or a few other trips down memory lane? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...

1. Applejax in Market Street, Chorley has announced it is to close

Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Applejax Nightclub in Chorley

National World

Photo Sales

3. Photo: David Hurst Chorley Live. Millie Moe-Hill performs in Applejax

National World

Photo Sales

4. Chorley LIVE Pictured are Chorley LIVE music lovers enjoying the entertainment at Applejax. 3rd October 2015

PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
