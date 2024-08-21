Guaranteed 2 or 3 fights a night: Preston's roughest pubs of all time chosen by you

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 11:14 BST

Preston is full of fabulous pubs and clubs, but there are some which have earned reputations for being somewhat ‘rough’.

We asked you which ones you remember as being the roughest and you told us in your hundreds. We are not suggesting they are still like that today but these are some which made the list, retrospectively.

Casting his mind back, George Eastham said: “I can go back to the early 50s - The White Lion down Syke Hill. The Rag and Bone men would frequent it, guaranteed to be two or three fights every night.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Once famed for its corner shops, it later became a mecca for DIY enthusiasts, while these days its currently home to plenty of large warehouses.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics? Have a look at how it’s all changed over the years...

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the L.E.P’s free football emails

Still looking for a bit more nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...

16 bass-pumping retro pics of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day

21 demolition jobs showing a changing Preston landscape, from Deepdale and flats to hospitals

Travel back in time with these 49 retro pics of Preston in 1967, from police and roadworks to schools

33 nostalgic retro pictures of Preston's Ribbleton Hall High School back in the 1980s, 1990s & 2000s

31 fascinating historic images of local life in Preston and Chorley in the late 1980s

37 old school retro pics of Preston streets & vehicles in the 1960s, including throwback cars and shops

. Preston's roughest pubs

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

. Preston's roughest pubs

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

. Preston's roughest pubs

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

. Preston's roughest pubs

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

. Preston's roughest pubs

Photo: Other

Photo Sales
Beat Street

1. Preston's roughest pubs

Beat Street Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Belle Vue

2. Preston's roughest pubs

Belle Vue Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Royal Garrison

3. Preston's roughest pubs

Royal Garrison Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Cattle Market

4. Preston's roughest pubs

Cattle Market Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonChorleyfirst personPubsLancashire