I loved my schooldays! 47 retro pics from across Preston to take you back to school in the 1980s

While we may have whinged and whined at times in our youth, we can all now look back and accept that our schooldays are amongst the very best of our lives.

And so why not take a trip down memory lane by exploring our collection of the very best archive pictures from Preston schools back in the 1980s.

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics?

Take a look...

1. A Lancashire school got a visit from the pie man. A tray full of pies and a cheque for Â£100 were the prizes for pupils at Lea Endowed CE Primary School, Lea Road, Preston, who won the Hollands Pie and Chip Week Competition. Lea Endowed school came top out of schools all over the Preston area in the painting competition

2. All 230 pupils at a primary school turned out to present a cheque to the local blind association. Children at Pool House County Primary at Ingol, Preston, have spent the past two weeks selling bookmarks to friends and relatives to raise money for the blind. Mrs Pat Buckley, county co-ordinator for the Royal National Institution for the Blind, received the cheque from pupils

3. Six talented youngsters got their just rewards for their efforts in a writing competition organised by Preston district library staff as part of Youth Week. The young writers pictured at the Harris Library, from left: Caroline Duxbury, 12; Amanda Beard, 13; Gayle Lavelle, 14; Emma Lane, 15; Ian Almond, 16 and Michael Culshaw, 12

4. The chef's had a taste of victory as they romped home, leaving the waitresses with faces like lemons. In case you hadn't guessed - it was pancake Tuesday and students from Preston's Tuson College celebrated with a traditional pancake race across Winckley Square, waving frying pans and tossing pancakes. Both teams were confident before the race, but the waitresses couldn't keep up with the charging chefs

