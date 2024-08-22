1 . Preston's historic listed buildings

St. Ignatius Church: St. Ignatius Church on Meadow Street, Preston - pictured here in 1965. This Roman Catholic church is a Grade II* listed building that was designed by J. J. Scoles, with the chancel, chapels, and transepts added in 1858 by J. A. Hansom, and further alterations in 1885–86. It is built in sandstone and has slate roofs. The church is in Perpendicular style, and consists of a nave, aisles, transepts, a chancel with chapels, and a steeple flanked by a chapel and a baptistry. On the tower are battlements and corner pinnacles, and there are more pinnacles along the sides of the clerestory Photo: RETRO