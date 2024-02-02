Put simply, the 1990s has gained a reputation as a peak era for culture, fashion, music, and social development for a reason. And what better way to indulge in a spot of nostalgia than by taking a look back at some of our best retro archive pictures of Preston back in those heady days?
1. This sporting team is aiming to put Preston on the map after taking part in a nationwide outdoor adventure competition. Keep Fit fanatics from Fulwood Leisure Centre took on teams from across the country in the Top Town Challenge. Pictured: Fulwood Leisure Centre staff Steve Whitman, Simon Porter and Ellis Wilkinson lift team leader John Camm in preparation for the challenge
2. Peter Taylor from the Preston and North Lancashire Blind Welfare Society eventually smiled when the local police (left to right) Inspector Mark Tottman, Community Officer for the Kingsfold area Peter Rigby and Sgt. Alan Roberts from Penwortham Police Station took the handcuffs off and presented him with a cheque for 550 raised at a recent 60s and 70s night
3. The Look After Yourself Team with their leader Trinder Jit at St. Thomas' Centre, Preston
4. PHOTO JOHN HUGHES LEP FACE OF 97 FINALISTS. (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT) Lee Morgan, 18, Bamber Bridge, Preston, Collette Johnson, Euxton, Emma Shaw, 16, Penwortham, Frances Mawby, 21, Lancaster, Luke Bidwell, 19, Leyland, Nicholas Macallion, 22, Ingol, Naomi Russell, 19, Preston, Gavin Green, 20, Preston and Katie Rhodes, 17, Leyland.