Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boots has permanently shut its store in Leyland town centre.

It was no secret that the branch in Hough Lane was closing. In October last year, the Post revealed the Leyland store was to be axed along with dozens of branches across the UK in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Boots was reluctant to confirm an exact date for the closure, which came as a shock to customers who found the shutters down at the weekend.

The store is now closed permanently and there are no plans to open a new branch in Leyland.

The Boots store in Hough Lane is now closed permanently and there are no plans to open a new branch in Leyland

Boots declined to comment on the closure but it is understood that all staff have been offered roles at other stores.

The closure is part of the retailer's 'consolidation programme', which has been ongoing since June 202. In September, it announced plans to shut around 300 branches across the UK but had only confirmed a few locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said many of the stores were not expected to meet their financial targets and were in a 2km (1.2 mile) radius of other Boots branches.

The nearest Boots stores to Leyland are now in Bamber Bridge (Station Road, 3.5 miles away), Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale (4.5 miles away), Chorley (Market Walk, 5 miles away) and Preston (Fishergate, 6 miles away).

Leyland has lost Boots, Bodycare and Leyland already in 2024 - and it's only the first week of February.

Going, going, gone. Bodycare, Lidl and now Boots

It is a double-blow for Leyland shoppers who will also lose their Bodycare branch in Hough Lane next week.

The discount beauty retailer, which trades as Graham's, has announced it will shut permanently on Wednesday, February 14. You can read our report on its closure here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bodycare, whose headquarters are based just 1.5 miles away in Buckshaw Village, has no plans to open a new store in Leyland.

The health and beauty chains are the latest retailers to quit the South Ribble town. Other big-name brands to leave Leyland include Lidl (closing February 29) and Poundstretcher (closed June last year).

Some independent businesses have also found it difficult to trade in the town, leading to the closure of a number of stores in recent weeks.

In January, The Hideout coffee shop closed on January 4 after its owner said escalating costs made it "impossible to survive".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the weekend, Bathroom Delights/Charisma Crystals in Hough Lane ceased trading after just 15 months.

The owner of the shop, which sold luxury scented bath fizzers, fragranced wax melts, crystal jewellery and incense, said the decision to close was made with a 'heavy heart and a lot trying'.