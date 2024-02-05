Bodycare to close its Graham's health and beauty store in Leyland
The beauty retailer - whose headquarters are just a mile away - will close its store in the town centre.
Discount beauty and cosmetics retailer Bodycare will close its Leyland store next week.
The branch in Hough Lane, which trades as Graham's, has announced it will shut permanently on Wednesday, February 14.
The retailer, whose headquarters are based just 1.5 miles away in Buckshaw Village, has not said whether it has any plans to open new store in Leyland.
Customers were notified of its imminent closure after a notice was posted in the store's window on Friday (February 2).
Bodycare was launched in 1970 by Graham and Margaret Blackledge on a market stall in Skelmersdale and currently has 130 stores across the country.
Bodycare was approached for comment.