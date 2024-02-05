News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Bodycare to close its Graham's health and beauty store in Leyland

The beauty retailer - whose headquarters are just a mile away - will close its store in the town centre.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Discount beauty and cosmetics retailer Bodycare will close its Leyland store next week.

The branch in Hough Lane, which trades as Graham's, has announced it will shut permanently on Wednesday, February 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retailer, whose headquarters are based just 1.5 miles away in Buckshaw Village, has not said whether it has any plans to open new store in Leyland.

Bodycare will close its Graham's store in Hough Lane, Leyland on February 14Bodycare will close its Graham's store in Hough Lane, Leyland on February 14
Bodycare will close its Graham's store in Hough Lane, Leyland on February 14

Customers were notified of its imminent closure after a notice was posted in the store's window on Friday (February 2).

Bodycare was launched in 1970 by Graham and Margaret Blackledge on a market stall in Skelmersdale and currently has 130 stores across the country.

Bodycare was approached for comment.

Related topics:LeylandBuckshaw Village