Lidl is "actively looking for alternative locations in the area" as it bids farewell to its Leyland store.

Lidl will shut its Leyland store next month after deciding its branch on Churchill Way Retail Park is "no longer fit for purpose".

The store will close permanently on Thursday, February 29. Lidl said all staff will be offered redeployment opportunities at other stores.

When the doors close, the nearest Lidl to Leyland will be the Clayton Green store in Preston Road three miles away. But the discount supermarket chain says it is 'actively looking for alternative locations' for a new store in the Leyland area.

South Ribble Borough Council has already granted planning permission for a new Lidl store four miles away in Penwortham, on land where the Vernon Carus factory once stood. You can read our report on the plans here.

But Lidl says it is eager to open another store within the Leyland area and the new branch off Factory Lane in Lower Penwortham would not be a replacement for its Leyland supermarket.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: "We can confirm that our Leyland store in Churchill Way will be closing on February 29 as it is unfortunately no longer fit for purpose.

"Leyland is on our site requirements list and we’re actively looking for alternative locations for a new store in the area.