19 retro pictures to take you back to Preston in 2000, from North End and teachers to schools and David Moyes

Those of us lucky enough to be there when the new Millennium dawned know that 2000 was quite the year.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:42 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 09:11 GMT

It was the start of a new era, all change and excitement… although the less said about Euro 2000 the better. Take a look at some of our best retro archive pictures of Preston back in 2000.

PNE vs Stockport Saturday 16th Sept 2000 PNE drew the match 1-1 Preston's new signing Brian McBride in action against Stockport at Deepdale - pne and stockport

PNE vs Stockport Saturday 16th Sept 2000 PNE drew the match 1-1 Preston's new signing Brian McBride in action against Stockport at Deepdale - pne and stockport Photo: JOHN HUGHES

Pupils at at Preston school made a bid for stardom by performing to packed audiences with a production of the hit musical Godspell. All of the three shows performed by a cast of budding actors at Archbishop Temple School, Fulwood, were sell-outs

Pupils at at Preston school made a bid for stardom by performing to packed audiences with a production of the hit musical Godspell. All of the three shows performed by a cast of budding actors at Archbishop Temple School, Fulwood, were sell-outs Photo: RETRO

Tots and mums taking part in a Splashathon event at West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton, Preston. The event was held to raise money for Tommy's Campaign, the national pregnancy health campaign.

Tots and mums taking part in a Splashathon event at West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton, Preston. The event was held to raise money for Tommy's Campaign, the national pregnancy health campaign. Photo: JOHN HUGHES

Children at St Gregory's RC Primary School in Preston with their puppets

Children at St Gregory's RC Primary School in Preston with their puppets Photo: RETRO

