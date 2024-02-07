It was the start of a new era, all change and excitement… although the less said about Euro 2000 the better. Take a look at some of our best retro archive pictures of Preston back in 2000.
Be sure not to miss some of our other retro pieces…
1. Preston in 2000
PNE vs Stockport
Saturday 16th Sept 2000
PNE drew the match 1-1 Preston's new signing Brian McBride in action against Stockport at Deepdale - pne and stockport Photo: JOHN HUGHES
2. Preston in 2000
Pupils at at Preston school made a bid for stardom by performing to packed audiences with a production of the hit musical Godspell. All of the three shows performed by a cast of budding actors at Archbishop Temple School, Fulwood, were sell-outs Photo: RETRO
3. Preston in 2000
Tots and mums taking part in a Splashathon event at West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton, Preston. The event was held to raise money for Tommy's Campaign, the national pregnancy health campaign. Photo: JOHN HUGHES
4. Preston in 2000
Children at St Gregory's RC Primary School in Preston with their puppets Photo: RETRO