4 . Chorley in the mid-1980s

Soccer mad schoolgirls Alison O'Donnell and Julie Norris got a first class reply to their letter to a local football club. The 11-year-old pupils from the Seven Stars Junior School in Chorley wrote to their favourite team (after Manchester United) Leyland Motors asking for pictures of the players. The club did better than that. They invited the girls down to Thurston Road where chairman Kevin Kirkby presented them with a colour photo of the Motors team before their match against Stalybridge Celtic Photo: RETRO