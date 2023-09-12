Take a trip down memory lane...
… to Preston in the mid-1980s. Here are our best retro archive pictures of the city back in 1986.
1. 1986 in Preston
The Mayoress of Preston, Mrs Betty Atkinson, offers shelter to her husband who showed how adept he was at knocking in tent pegs, watched by interested guides as the Lancashire West Girl Guides held their first ever international camp at Guy's Farm, Forton, near Lancaster Photo: RETRO
2. 1986 in Preston
These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid Photo: RETRO
3. 1986 in Preston
The pack power of St Brendan's College finally clinched the All England Schools Rugby crown for the Bristol school at Preston Grasshoppers. They scored two tries in both the semi-final and final of the tournament - against Queen Elizabeth Grammar School and Kirkham Grammar School respectively Photo: RETRO
4. 1986 in Preston
This group of enterprising youngsters could hold the key to Britain's industrual future. They form the youngest group of staff and executives at any Lancashire company and at Pioneer they really mean business. Pioneer is the Preston firm set up by the 16-year-olds at Fulwood High School under the Young Enterprise programme Photo: RETRO